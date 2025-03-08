LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE expects group loss after tax for the fiscal year 2024 to be approximately 20.0 billion euros, primarily hurt by non-cash impairment losses identified through impairment tests.Porsche Automobil Holding SE or Porsche SE, finalized the impairment tests of the at-equity carrying amounts of the investments in Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.The impairment of Porsche SE's investment in Volkswagen AG recorded in its consolidated balance sheet is minus 19.9 billion euros compared to the previously indicated range of minus 7 billion to minus 20 billion euros.Additionally, the impairment of Porsche SE's investment in Porsche AG in the consolidated balance sheet is minus 3.4 billion euros, falling within the communicated range of minus 2.5 billion to minus 3.5 billion euros.In Porsche SE's annual financial statements under German commercial law, the only recorded impairment is for its investment in Porsche AG, amounting to minus 2.9 billion euros. Consequently, for the fiscal year 2024, the results in an anticipated annual loss of approximately minus 1.5 billion eurosPorsche SE continues to assume that a dividend will be distributed for the fiscal year 2024.Porsche SE's annual report for the fiscal year 2024 is expected to be published on March 26, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX