PR Newswire
08.03.2025 00:19 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: DoorDash, TKO Group Holdings, Williams-Sonoma and Expand Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 24, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 100 are more representative of the mega-cap market space. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASD:PLTR), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASD:ISRG) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will replace Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASD:KHC) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) in the S&P 100, respectively. All companies being removed from the S&P 100 will remain in the S&P 500.
  • DoorDash Inc. (NASD: DASH), S&P MidCap 400 constituents TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and Expand Energy Corp. (NASD: EXE) will replace Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA), Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX), Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) in the S&P 500 respectively. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) and Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), will replace TKO Group Holdings, Williams-Sonoma and Expand Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. Teleflex, Celanese, FMC and Borgwarner will replace VF, Alaska Air Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) and EchoStar Corp. (NASD:SATS) will replace The Chemours Co. (NYSE:CC), Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC) and Neogen Corp. (NASD:NEOG) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively.
    Chemours, Teradata and Neogen will replace Bath & Body Works, ATI and EchoStar in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
  • Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI), Freshpet Inc. (NASD:FRPT), WillScot Holdings Corp. (NASD:WSC), Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASD:KTOS) and CleanSpark Inc. (NASD:CLSK) will replace Wabash National Corp. (NYSE:WNC), Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT), Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASD:FLGT), Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR), Green Plains Inc. (NASD:GPRE), Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MATV) and Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASD:HAIN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 24,2025

S&P 100

Addition

Palantir Technologies

PLTR

Information Technology

March 24,2025

S&P 100

Addition

Intuitive Surgical

ISRG

Health Care

March 24,2025

S&P 100

Addition

ServiceNow

NOW

Information Technology

March 24,2025

S&P 100

Deletion

Dow

DOW

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P 100

Deletion

Kraft Heinz

KHC

Consumer Staples

March 24, 2025

S&P 100

Deletion

Ford Motor

F

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

DoorDash

DASH

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

TKO Group Holdings

TKO

Communication Services

March 24, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Williams-Sonoma

WSM

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Expand Energy

EXE

Energy

March 24, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Borgwarner

BWA

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Teleflex

TFX

Health Care

March 24, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Celanese

CE

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

FMC

FMC

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

VF

VFC

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Alaska Air Group

ALK

Industrials

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Hims & Hers Health

HIMS

Health Care

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Bath & Body Works

BBWI

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

ATI

ATI

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

EchoStar

SATS

Communication Services

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

TKO Group Holdings

TKO

Communication Services

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Williams-Sonoma

WSM

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Expand Energy

EXE

Energy

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

The Chemours Company

CC

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Teradata

TDC

Information Technology

March 24, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Neogen

NEOG

Health Care

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Teleflex

TFX

Health Care

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Celanese

CE

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

FMC

FMC

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Borgwarner

BWA

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

The Chemours Company

CC

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Teradata

TDC

Information Technology

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Neogen

NEOG

Health Care

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Ryman Hospitality Properties

RHP

Real Estate

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Element Solutions

ESI

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Freshpet

FRPT

Consumer Staples

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

WillScot Holdings

WSC

Industrials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mueller Water Products

MWA

Industrials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

KTOS

Industrials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

CleanSpark

CLSK

Information Technology

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

VF

VFC

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Alaska Air Group

ALK

Industrials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hims & Hers Health

HIMS

Health Care

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Ambac Financial Group

AMBC

Financials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Bath & Body Works

BBWI

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

ATI

ATI

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

EchoStar

SATS

Communication Services

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Wabash National

WNC

Industrials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Green Dot

GDOT

Financials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Fulgent Genetics

FLGT

Health Care

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Nabors Industries

NBR

Energy

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Green Plains

GPRE

Energy

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Mativ Holdings

MATV

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hain Celestial Group

HAIN

Consumer Staples

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

