S&P Dow Jones Indices: DoorDash, TKO Group Holdings, Williams-Sonoma and Expand Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 24, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 100 are more representative of the mega-cap market space. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASD:PLTR), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASD:ISRG) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will replace Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASD:KHC) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) in the S&P 100, respectively. All companies being removed from the S&P 100 will remain in the S&P 500.

DoorDash Inc. (NASD: DASH), S&P MidCap 400 constituents TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and Expand Energy Corp. (NASD: EXE) will replace Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA), Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX), Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) in the S&P 500 respectively. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) and Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), will replace TKO Group Holdings, Williams-Sonoma and Expand Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. Teleflex, Celanese, FMC and Borgwarner will replace VF, Alaska Air Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) and EchoStar Corp. (NASD:SATS) will replace The Chemours Co. (NYSE:CC), Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC) and Neogen Corp. (NASD:NEOG) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively.

Chemours, Teradata and Neogen will replace Bath & Body Works, ATI and EchoStar in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI), Freshpet Inc. (NASD:FRPT), WillScot Holdings Corp. (NASD:WSC), Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASD:KTOS) and CleanSpark Inc. (NASD:CLSK) will replace Wabash National Corp. (NYSE:WNC), Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT), Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASD:FLGT), Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR), Green Plains Inc. (NASD:GPRE), Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MATV) and Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASD:HAIN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 24,2025 S&P 100 Addition Palantir Technologies PLTR Information Technology March 24,2025 S&P 100 Addition Intuitive Surgical ISRG Health Care March 24,2025 S&P 100 Addition ServiceNow NOW Information Technology March 24,2025 S&P 100 Deletion Dow DOW Materials March 24, 2025 S&P 100 Deletion Kraft Heinz KHC Consumer Staples March 24, 2025 S&P 100 Deletion Ford Motor F Consumer Discretionary March 24, 2025 S&P 500 Addition DoorDash DASH Consumer Discretionary March 24, 2025 S&P 500 Addition TKO Group Holdings TKO Communication Services March 24, 2025 S&P 500 Addition Williams-Sonoma WSM Consumer Discretionary March 24, 2025 S&P 500 Addition Expand Energy EXE Energy March 24, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion Borgwarner BWA Consumer Discretionary March 24, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion Teleflex TFX Health Care March 24, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion Celanese CE Materials March 24, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion FMC FMC Materials March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition VF VFC Consumer Discretionary March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Alaska Air Group ALK Industrials March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Hims & Hers Health HIMS Health Care March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Bath & Body Works BBWI Consumer Discretionary March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition ATI ATI Materials March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition EchoStar SATS Communication Services March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion TKO Group Holdings TKO Communication Services March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Williams-Sonoma WSM Consumer Discretionary March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Expand Energy EXE Energy March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion The Chemours Company CC Materials March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Teradata TDC Information Technology March 24, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Neogen NEOG Health Care March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Teleflex TFX Health Care March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Celanese CE Materials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition FMC FMC Materials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Borgwarner BWA Consumer Discretionary March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition The Chemours Company CC Materials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Teradata TDC Information Technology March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Neogen NEOG Health Care March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP Real Estate March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Element Solutions ESI Materials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Freshpet FRPT Consumer Staples March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition WillScot Holdings WSC Industrials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Mueller Water Products MWA Industrials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS Industrials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition CleanSpark CLSK Information Technology March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion VF VFC Consumer Discretionary March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Alaska Air Group ALK Industrials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Hims & Hers Health HIMS Health Care March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Ambac Financial Group AMBC Financials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Bath & Body Works BBWI Consumer Discretionary March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion ATI ATI Materials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion EchoStar SATS Communication Services March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Wabash National WNC Industrials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Green Dot GDOT Financials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Fulgent Genetics FLGT Health Care March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Nabors Industries NBR Energy March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Green Plains GPRE Energy March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Mativ Holdings MATV Materials March 24, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Hain Celestial Group HAIN Consumer Staples

