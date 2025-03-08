S&P Dow Jones Indices: DoorDash, TKO Group Holdings, Williams-Sonoma and Expand Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 24, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 100 are more representative of the mega-cap market space. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASD:PLTR), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASD:ISRG) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will replace Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASD:KHC) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) in the S&P 100, respectively. All companies being removed from the S&P 100 will remain in the S&P 500.
- DoorDash Inc. (NASD: DASH), S&P MidCap 400 constituents TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and Expand Energy Corp. (NASD: EXE) will replace Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA), Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX), Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) in the S&P 500 respectively. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) and Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), will replace TKO Group Holdings, Williams-Sonoma and Expand Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. Teleflex, Celanese, FMC and Borgwarner will replace VF, Alaska Air Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) and EchoStar Corp. (NASD:SATS) will replace The Chemours Co. (NYSE:CC), Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC) and Neogen Corp. (NASD:NEOG) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively.
Chemours, Teradata and Neogen will replace Bath & Body Works, ATI and EchoStar in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
- Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI), Freshpet Inc. (NASD:FRPT), WillScot Holdings Corp. (NASD:WSC), Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASD:KTOS) and CleanSpark Inc. (NASD:CLSK) will replace Wabash National Corp. (NYSE:WNC), Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT), Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASD:FLGT), Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR), Green Plains Inc. (NASD:GPRE), Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MATV) and Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASD:HAIN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
March 24,2025
S&P 100
Addition
Palantir Technologies
PLTR
Information Technology
March 24,2025
S&P 100
Addition
Intuitive Surgical
ISRG
Health Care
March 24,2025
S&P 100
Addition
ServiceNow
NOW
Information Technology
March 24,2025
S&P 100
Deletion
Dow
DOW
Materials
March 24, 2025
S&P 100
Deletion
Kraft Heinz
KHC
Consumer Staples
March 24, 2025
S&P 100
Deletion
Ford Motor
F
Consumer Discretionary
March 24, 2025
S&P 500
Addition
DoorDash
DASH
Consumer Discretionary
March 24, 2025
S&P 500
Addition
TKO Group Holdings
TKO
Communication Services
March 24, 2025
S&P 500
Addition
Williams-Sonoma
WSM
Consumer Discretionary
March 24, 2025
S&P 500
Addition
Expand Energy
EXE
Energy
March 24, 2025
S&P 500
Deletion
Borgwarner
BWA
Consumer Discretionary
March 24, 2025
S&P 500
Deletion
Teleflex
TFX
Health Care
March 24, 2025
S&P 500
Deletion
Celanese
CE
Materials
March 24, 2025
S&P 500
Deletion
FMC
FMC
Materials
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
VF
VFC
Consumer Discretionary
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Alaska Air Group
ALK
Industrials
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Hims & Hers Health
HIMS
Health Care
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Bath & Body Works
BBWI
Consumer Discretionary
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
ATI
ATI
Materials
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
EchoStar
SATS
Communication Services
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
TKO Group Holdings
TKO
Communication Services
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Williams-Sonoma
WSM
Consumer Discretionary
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Expand Energy
EXE
Energy
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
The Chemours Company
CC
Materials
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Teradata
TDC
Information Technology
March 24, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Neogen
NEOG
Health Care
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Teleflex
TFX
Health Care
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Celanese
CE
Materials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
FMC
FMC
Materials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Borgwarner
BWA
Consumer Discretionary
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
The Chemours Company
CC
Materials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Teradata
TDC
Information Technology
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Neogen
NEOG
Health Care
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Ryman Hospitality Properties
RHP
Real Estate
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Element Solutions
ESI
Materials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Freshpet
FRPT
Consumer Staples
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
WillScot Holdings
WSC
Industrials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Mueller Water Products
MWA
Industrials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
KTOS
Industrials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
CleanSpark
CLSK
Information Technology
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
VF
VFC
Consumer Discretionary
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Alaska Air Group
ALK
Industrials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Hims & Hers Health
HIMS
Health Care
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Ambac Financial Group
AMBC
Financials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Bath & Body Works
BBWI
Consumer Discretionary
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
ATI
ATI
Materials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
EchoStar
SATS
Communication Services
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Wabash National
WNC
Industrials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Green Dot
GDOT
Financials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Fulgent Genetics
FLGT
Health Care
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Nabors Industries
NBR
Energy
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Green Plains
GPRE
Energy
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Mativ Holdings
MATV
Materials
March 24, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Hain Celestial Group
HAIN
Consumer Staples
