SYDNEY, AU, Mar 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Entries are now closed for this year's Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards, happening on March 28 at Doltone House Jones Bay Wharf, a heritage site on Sydney's spectacular waterfront. We're grateful and truly humbled by the support we've received this year from journalists, judges and sponsors."The response to this year's Lizzies has been overwhelming," said Influencing CEO and Lizzies Master of Ceremonies Phil Sim. "We exceeded our prior record level of submissions by 20 per cent, both in terms of overall numbers but also the number of individual entrants with most every major masthead in the country represented. I think it's a reflection of the fact that tech coverage is now very much mainstream, both in terms of public interest but also where it fits in a newsroom".The awards continue to grow from strength to strength, with addition of the new Best Science Journalist Award, and a range of past winners returning to assist with some fresh additions to our peer judging process."Following another successful event last year, we are thrilled to again support the IT Journalism Awards, to celebrate the efforts and stand out coverage, reviews and journalists", said Head of Corporate Communications at Samsung Electronics Australia, Matea Rojas."2025 marks our seventh year of sponsorship of the Awards, and by extension supporting the community we are so proud to advocate for. Thank you to those who have entered and the collaborative efforts in continuing to recognise excellence in IT journalism."Ongoing support from sponsors like Samsung means the future of the awards looks bright. It also means that all our judges and journalist entrants are able attend the awards free of charge. It's an important night to connect, network and catch up across the industry for comms specialists, journalists and vendors alike; so industry representatives outside the awards process are of course welcome to attend and support the event.Lizzies tickets are now on sale through the website; however as always numbers are strictly limited and always sell out, so please book early to avoid disappointment. Clients of Influencing will receive a 20% discount on ticket pricing - please check emails for discount codes.What: Samsung Australian IT Journalism AwardWhen: March 28th 2025Where: Doltone House Jones Bay Wharf from 6pm.Tickets: www.TheLizzies.com/ticketsDress Code: Black Tie / Dress to theme: Florals, Flowers and BloomsFinalists Announced: Week of March 17thThe Lizzies are possible because of the ongoing support of the Industry. Thank you to lifetime sponsor Watterson Marketing Communications, along with returning supporters Optus, NetApp, Meta, The Australian Computer Society, Amazon, new partners Alternaleaf, our old friends Apptio who rejoin in support of the photobooth, Aussie Broadband who return as the Official Gin Sponsor, Cisco who return as our livecast partner, and Adobe who join as our new print and design partner for 2025.ABC with Best Outlet 2024: Julian Fell, Ben Spriggan, Matea Rojas (Samsung), Gianfranco DiGiovanni, Jackson Ryan (L - R).With record entrants, wide-ranging support and a fun, fresh theme this year it's sure to be a night to remember.