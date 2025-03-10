TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.1 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 635.468 trillion yen.That was in line with expectations and up from the downwardly revised 2.9 percent increase in January (originally 3.0 percent).Excluding trusts, bank lending climbed an annual 3.4 percent to 557.468 trillion yen, while lending from trusts gained 0.9 percent to 78.001 trillion yen.Lending from foreign banks jumped an annual 10.0 percent to 4.897 trillion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX