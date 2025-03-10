Hohem to Showcase Innovative Stabilization Solutions at TPS Show 2025

LONDON, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem, a global leader in gimbal technology, is delighted to announce its participation in the Photography & Video Show 2025, taking place in Excel London from March 8th to 11th, 2025. Hohem will be showcasing its latest advancements in stabilization solutions designed for content creators, filmmakers, and photography enthusiasts.

Attendees of the Photography & Video Show are welcomed to visit Hohem at Booth B20 Excel London and expect live demonstrations, interactive workshop with professional photography content creator, participant in hohem activities and have a potential to get special gifts. Hohem's team will be on hand to explore how the AI-powered Gimbal enhance your filmmaking workflow.

Discover the Power of the Latest AI Technology with the Hohem Smartphone Gimbal

Hohem iSteady M7, a game-changer in mobile content creation, featuring cutting-edge technology that sets it apart from any other gimbals on the market. Its upgraded on-device AI tracker follows any subject with the native camera of the smartphone and all third-party apps. The standout 1.4-inch detachable touchscreen remote offers controller real-time previews and full control, acting like a cameraman. With a 500g payload, built-in RGB fill light, and 3-axis iSteady 9.0 stabilization, the iSteady M7 is perfect for vlogging, streaming, and pro-level videography.

Elevate Your Creations with Hohem Gimbals' AI Magic

In today's fast-paced world, content creators and filmmakers are always searching for tools that can enhance their craft and simplify their workflow. With Hohem's cutting-edge AI technology, filmmakers now have the opportunity to explore an entirely new world of creative possibilities.

Key Products Featured at the Hohem Booth:

Hohem iSteady MT2 Camera Gimbal: Harnessing AI technology for ultra-smooth stabilization and intelligent shooting modes.

Hohem iSteady V3 Gimbal: lightweight design with intelligent stabilization and AI-driven features, making it perfect for smooth, professional-grade smartphone videography on the go.





Compact and Portable Gimbals: Explore Hohem's range of gimbals designed for smartphones, action cameras, and tablets, offering both portability and high performance.

Whether you're an experienced filmmaker or an aspiring content creator, the Hohem AI-powered gimbal is designed to transform your filmmaking experience. Say farewell to shaky footage and hello to smooth, professional-grade videos with the Hohem AI-enhanced gimbal.

Making its debut at the TPS Show 2025, Hohem is further solidifying its reputation as a leading gimbal brand. Visitors are invited to explore Hohem's booth and see firsthand how AI technology is elevating videography to new heights.

About Hohem:

Hohem is a leading innovator in gimbals technology, specializing in cameras and smartphones, designed to enhance the film-making and content creation experience. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Hohem continues to redefine industry standards and inspire creativity worldwide. Its innovation Gimbals has been chosen by customers in over 50 countries.

For more information, visit our:

