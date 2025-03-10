Anzeige
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
10.03.2025 05:00 Uhr
AB DAO: AB is Now Listed on Hotcoin and Set to Launch on Gate, BitMart, Lbank, and Biconomy

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 8, 2025, AB DAO announced that $AB has officially been listed on Hotcoin (hotcoin.com) at 18:00 (UTC+8), further expanding its global trading network and driving AB's adoption in the Web3 ecosystem. Additionally, $AB is set to be listed on four more major exchanges: Gate (gate.io), BitMart (bitmart.com), Lbank (lbank.com), and Biconomy (biconomy.com), significantly enhancing AB's global liquidity and ecosystem reach.

AB Trading Details
Trading Pair: AB/USDT
Deposit Opening: March 7, 2025, 12:00 (UTC+8)
Trading Opening: March 8, 2025, 18:00 (UTC+8)
Hotcoin Official Announcement:
https://www.hotcoin.com/zh_CN/support/article/?id=25704168485425152&code=25704168485163008&catalogCode=19112597563772928

AB DAO Ecosystem Continues to Expand
With the Hotcoin listing, users can now trade $AB on the following exchanges:
Bitget (bitget.com)
HTX (htx.com)
MEXC (mexc.com)
BingX (bingx.com)
Hotcoin (hotcoin.com)
4E (eeee.com)
Gate (gate.io) (Coming Soon)
BitMart (bitmart.com) (Coming Soon)
Lbank (lbank.com) (Coming Soon)
Biconomy (biconomy.com) (Coming Soon)
The listing of $AB on Hotcoin marks another major step in AB DAO's global expansion strategy. In the coming months, AB will continue listing on more exchanges, expanding its ecosystem use cases and accelerating worldwide adoption.

AB DAO's Goal: 100 Million $AB Holders
Now is the time to join the movement-unite, strengthen the community, and drive the expansion of the AB ecosystem. The mission is clear: onboard tens of millions of users and build a decentralized future together.

Stay Updated with AB DAO
Official Website: https://ab.org
Telegram Global Community: https://t.me/Newtonproject
Telegram Chinese Community: http://t.me/ABgonglian
Telegram English Channel: https://t.me/AB202528
X (Twitter): https://x.com/ABDAO_Global
Discord: https://discord.gg/BSbgK6J

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-is-now-listed-on-hotcoin-and-set-to-launch-on-gate-bitmart-lbank-and-biconomy-302396571.html

