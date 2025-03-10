



HONG KONG, Mar 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - uSmart Securities Limited (referred to as "uSMART Securities/ the Company"), strategic investments from Chow Tai Fook Holding , is pleased to announce the opening of two new branches at Lok Ma Chau MTR Station and Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Rail Station. Driven by the recent surge in Hong Kong stock market, during the past year, the Company's local registered user in Hong Kong has increased by 300% compared to the same period last year. To provide a more convenient and high-quality customer experience, uSMART Securities has decided to expand its presence in Kowloon and the New Territories, catering to clients across regions and further broadening its customer base.Recently, China's "Top Ten Technology Stocks" have been performing exceptionally well, rivaling the popularity of the U.S. "Magnificent Seven," and their market valuations remain attractive, drawing significant attention from investors. This investment boom has led to a sharp rise in account opening demand at the Company with expectations of sustained momentum amid favorable market conditions. The Company aims to capitalize on this growth opportunity by simultaneously launching two new branches to strengthen its competitive edge.As the first brokerage to establish branches in MTR stations, this move represents not only an innovative breakthrough but also a significant milestone in the brand's development. To better serve customers, we have strategically chosen these two transportation hubs, which are expected to officially open in mid-2025 and operate seven days a week. Clients can access in-person consultations, account opening services, and investment advisory support, as well as investment planning. If you have any questions while using the uSMART APP, please visit the branch for hands-on assistance.West Kowloon High Speed Rail Station Branch Preliminary RenderingsTo celebrate the upcoming launch of the two new branches, uSMART Securities will introduce a special promotion in April offering 0 commissions and 0 platform fees for trading the 'ATM Trio' (Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan) for all account holders. Additionally, the Company welcomes clients to suggest their favorite Hong Kong stocks for promotion offer. Based on these suggestions, we will make adjustments in the third quarter, aiming to deliver even more substantial returns for our clients.To express gratitude for the unwavering support of our valued clients, uSMART Securities is pleased to introduce a series of commission-free offerings, including:1Invest in 100 Hong Kong Stock ETFs with 0 Commission, 0 Platform Fees* ;20 Commission, 0 Platform Fees, and 0 Custody Fees for U.S. and Hong Kong Monthly Investment PlanBoth new and existing clients can enjoy the offers without any hidden clauses. We have designed these promotions to cater to short-term, medium-term, and long-term investment strategies, ensuring that all uSMART Securities clients can benefit.Amid heightened global market activity, during the past year, the number of registered users at uSMART Singapore has surged eightfold year-on-year, demonstrating its robust growth momentum. Simultaneously, uSMART Capital, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of uSMART Group, has officially obtained a brokerage license from the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), marking a significant milestone in the Group's strategic expansion into global financial markets. Looking ahead, uSMART Securities will continue to leverage technology to drive financial innovation, delivering greater value to clients worldwide.About uSmart Securities LimiteduSmart Securities Limited, a leading tech broker in Hong Kong backed by Chow Tai Fook Holdings, was founded in 2018. Over the past seven years, the Company has pioneered the integration of technology and finance, offering securities, asset management, and wealth management services. To serve global investors, uSMART has exclusively developed the financial trading platforms uSMART HK APP and uSMART SG APP, operated by uSMART Hong Kong and uSMART Singapore, respectively. The Group's APPs support diversified investment and trading services, including Hong Kong stocks, U.S. stocks, A-shares (Stock Connect), Singapore stocks, Japan stocks, U.K. stocks, U.S. options, ETFs, funds, bonds, asset management, structured notes, futures, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, gold, and forex. The Group also offers tailored services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and enterprises, providing comprehensive and integrated asset management solutions to meet diverse wealth management needs.Learn more: www.usmart.hk/enFor any media queries, please contact:Carrie Wong9788 4665carriewong@usmart.hkSource: uSMARTCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.