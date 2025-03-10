BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 3-month low of 0.8765 against the Swiss franc and more than a 4-month low of 1.2946 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.8795 and 1.2920, respectively.Against the euro and the yen, the greenback edged down to 1.0871 and 147.09 from last week's closing quotes of 1.0832 and 148.03, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the franc, 1.31 against the pound, 1.10 against the euro and 141.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX