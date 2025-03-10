TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased less-than-expected in January to the highest level in three months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 108.0 in January from a downwardly revised 107.9 in December. The score was forecast to increase to 108.4.Likewise, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 116.2, up from 116.1 in the previous month.Data showed that the lagging index climbed to 109.6 in January from 107.6 a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX