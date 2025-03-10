TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened more-than-expected in February to the lowest level in just over two-and-a-half years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey dropped to 45.6 in February from 48.6 in January. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to fall slightly to 48.5.Further, this was the lowest reading since July 2022, when it was 43.6.Any score below 50 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 50 indicates optimism.Household activity-related measures decreased in February amid falls in the food and beverage, retail, and services segments. Corporate activity-related measures also worsened, largely due to a decline in the non-manufacturing sector.The outlook index that signals future activity decreased to 46.6 from 48.0 in the previous month, as both household and corporate activity-related conditions weakened.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX