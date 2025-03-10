EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.03.2025 / 08:19 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Rheinmetall AG Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1 Postal code: 40476 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 04 March 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.50 % 11.39 % 11.90 % 44299069 Previous notification 0.68 % 8.71 % 9.39 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007030009 222122 0 0.50 % 0.00 % Total 222122 0.50 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Certificates 28.03.2025 - 26.06.2026 28.03.2025 - 26.06.2026 342972 0.77 % Convertible Bonds 24.01.2028 - 24.01.2030 24.01.2028 - 24.01.2030 85336 0.19 % Listed Call Options 21.03.2025- 18.12.2026 21.03.2025- 18.12.2026 112000 0.25 % Total 540308 1.22 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Listed Call Warrant on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1173521 2.65 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1319656 2.98 % Contracts For Difference 25.11.2025- 26.02.2027 25.11.2025- 26.02.2027 Cash 87517 0.20 % OTC Call Options 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Until 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 862364 1.95 % OTC Put Options 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Until 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 27497 0.06 % Listed Call Warrants 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Until 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 823103 1.86 % Listed Put Warrants 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Until 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 28799 0.07 % Listed Put Options 27.06.2025 27.06.2025 Cash 26043 0.06 % Listed Put Options 21.03.2025- 19.06.2026 21.03.2025- 19.06.2026 Physical 98500 0.22 % Future 21.03.2025 21.03.2025 Cash 60000 0.14 % Total 4507000 10.17 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

07 March 2025





10.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

