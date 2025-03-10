Anzeige
Montag, 10.03.2025
Analysten sind sich einig: Diese deutsche Aktie hat das Potenzial für +240 %! Anzeige / Werbung
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
10.03.25
08:13 Uhr
3,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
10-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 7 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            286.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            277.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            282.8020p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,023,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,023,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 282.8020p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
60                283.50      08:11:12          00074098862TRLO0      XLON 
422                283.50      08:11:12          00074098861TRLO0      XLON 
898                283.50      08:11:48          00074098904TRLO0      XLON 
83                282.00      08:11:49          00074098906TRLO0      XLON 
1043               282.00      08:11:49          00074098905TRLO0      XLON 
1113               283.50      08:46:19          00074101390TRLO0      XLON 
1112               285.50      08:56:20          00074102046TRLO0      XLON 
1218               285.00      09:00:05          00074102220TRLO0      XLON 
1188               284.50      09:05:52          00074102511TRLO0      XLON 
1084               286.50      09:32:30          00074103901TRLO0      XLON 
7                 286.00      09:36:21          00074104071TRLO0      XLON 
1160               286.00      09:39:10          00074104196TRLO0      XLON 
675                286.00      09:39:49          00074104247TRLO0      XLON 
483                286.00      09:39:49          00074104246TRLO0      XLON 
780                285.50      10:06:02          00074105623TRLO0      XLON 
500                285.50      10:06:02          00074105622TRLO0      XLON 
795                285.00      10:16:21          00074106148TRLO0      XLON 
400                285.00      10:16:21          00074106147TRLO0      XLON 
261                284.50      10:48:32          00074107581TRLO0      XLON 
10000               284.00      10:48:40          00074107583TRLO0      XLON 
1249               284.00      10:51:02          00074107646TRLO0      XLON 
1234               283.50      10:59:55          00074108000TRLO0      XLON 
987                283.50      11:17:16          00074108710TRLO0      XLON 
259                283.50      11:17:16          00074108711TRLO0      XLON 
1269               283.00      11:27:16          00074108910TRLO0      XLON 
1188               284.00      12:18:58          00074110392TRLO0      XLON 
1095               283.50      13:18:48          00074111951TRLO0      XLON 
1087               283.00      13:34:47          00074112662TRLO0      XLON 
66                282.50      13:39:09          00074112900TRLO0      XLON 
1042               282.50      13:39:09          00074112899TRLO0      XLON 
711                281.00      13:58:26          00074113624TRLO0      XLON 
344                281.00      13:58:26          00074113625TRLO0      XLON 
1281               282.00      14:08:11          00074114121TRLO0      XLON 
1213               282.00      14:08:11          00074114122TRLO0      XLON 
1293               280.00      14:22:39          00074114681TRLO0      XLON 
477                280.50      14:42:32          00074115661TRLO0      XLON 
1117               280.00      14:42:34          00074115664TRLO0      XLON 
1250               281.00      14:47:02          00074115852TRLO0      XLON 
278                282.00      15:02:52          00074116723TRLO0      XLON 
94                282.00      15:02:52          00074116722TRLO0      XLON 
1221               282.00      15:02:52          00074116721TRLO0      XLON 
1292               281.00      15:05:23          00074116829TRLO0      XLON 
1167               280.00      15:13:35          00074117329TRLO0      XLON 
1116               279.00      15:31:00          00074118864TRLO0      XLON 
1201               278.00      15:32:43          00074118972TRLO0      XLON 
243                277.50      15:46:41          00074119976TRLO0      XLON 
145                277.50      15:46:41          00074119975TRLO0      XLON 
1277               278.50      15:53:39          00074121595TRLO0      XLON 
1116               279.00      16:09:50          00074123238TRLO0      XLON 
389                279.50      16:09:50          00074123240TRLO0      XLON 
17                279.50      16:09:50          00074123239TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  378384 
EQS News ID:  2097494 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2097494&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2025 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
