Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 10-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 7 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 286.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 277.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 282.8020p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,023,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,023,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 282.8020p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 60 283.50 08:11:12 00074098862TRLO0 XLON 422 283.50 08:11:12 00074098861TRLO0 XLON 898 283.50 08:11:48 00074098904TRLO0 XLON 83 282.00 08:11:49 00074098906TRLO0 XLON 1043 282.00 08:11:49 00074098905TRLO0 XLON 1113 283.50 08:46:19 00074101390TRLO0 XLON 1112 285.50 08:56:20 00074102046TRLO0 XLON 1218 285.00 09:00:05 00074102220TRLO0 XLON 1188 284.50 09:05:52 00074102511TRLO0 XLON 1084 286.50 09:32:30 00074103901TRLO0 XLON 7 286.00 09:36:21 00074104071TRLO0 XLON 1160 286.00 09:39:10 00074104196TRLO0 XLON 675 286.00 09:39:49 00074104247TRLO0 XLON 483 286.00 09:39:49 00074104246TRLO0 XLON 780 285.50 10:06:02 00074105623TRLO0 XLON 500 285.50 10:06:02 00074105622TRLO0 XLON 795 285.00 10:16:21 00074106148TRLO0 XLON 400 285.00 10:16:21 00074106147TRLO0 XLON 261 284.50 10:48:32 00074107581TRLO0 XLON 10000 284.00 10:48:40 00074107583TRLO0 XLON 1249 284.00 10:51:02 00074107646TRLO0 XLON 1234 283.50 10:59:55 00074108000TRLO0 XLON 987 283.50 11:17:16 00074108710TRLO0 XLON 259 283.50 11:17:16 00074108711TRLO0 XLON 1269 283.00 11:27:16 00074108910TRLO0 XLON 1188 284.00 12:18:58 00074110392TRLO0 XLON 1095 283.50 13:18:48 00074111951TRLO0 XLON 1087 283.00 13:34:47 00074112662TRLO0 XLON 66 282.50 13:39:09 00074112900TRLO0 XLON 1042 282.50 13:39:09 00074112899TRLO0 XLON 711 281.00 13:58:26 00074113624TRLO0 XLON 344 281.00 13:58:26 00074113625TRLO0 XLON 1281 282.00 14:08:11 00074114121TRLO0 XLON 1213 282.00 14:08:11 00074114122TRLO0 XLON 1293 280.00 14:22:39 00074114681TRLO0 XLON 477 280.50 14:42:32 00074115661TRLO0 XLON 1117 280.00 14:42:34 00074115664TRLO0 XLON 1250 281.00 14:47:02 00074115852TRLO0 XLON 278 282.00 15:02:52 00074116723TRLO0 XLON 94 282.00 15:02:52 00074116722TRLO0 XLON 1221 282.00 15:02:52 00074116721TRLO0 XLON 1292 281.00 15:05:23 00074116829TRLO0 XLON 1167 280.00 15:13:35 00074117329TRLO0 XLON 1116 279.00 15:31:00 00074118864TRLO0 XLON 1201 278.00 15:32:43 00074118972TRLO0 XLON 243 277.50 15:46:41 00074119976TRLO0 XLON 145 277.50 15:46:41 00074119975TRLO0 XLON 1277 278.50 15:53:39 00074121595TRLO0 XLON 1116 279.00 16:09:50 00074123238TRLO0 XLON 389 279.50 16:09:50 00074123240TRLO0 XLON 17 279.50 16:09:50 00074123239TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

