M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Proposed Placing and Retail Offer 10-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 10 March 2025 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Proposed Placing and Retail Offer The Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce a placing (the "Placing") and retail offer of ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") (the "Fundraising"). The retail offer will be undertaken via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform ("WRAP") (the "WRAP Retail Offer"). The Fundraising In light of the ongoing demand in the market for Shares, with the Company having issued or sold from treasury 12.7 million Shares in the last 12 months and having renewed shareholder authorities by way of a general meeting on 27 February 2025 to issue up to 31,002,226 on a non-pre-emptive basis, the Board has decided to undertake the Placing. Any new Shares issued pursuant to the Placing will be issued at a price equal to a 1.0% premium to the last published cum-income NAV per Share prior to the closing of the Placing (the "Issue Price"). The Issue Price is expected to be announced on 18 March 2025. The new Shares will not be subject to stamp duty. The net proceeds of the Fundraising will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy. Winterflood Securities Limited ("Winterflood") is acting as placing agent to the Company in relation to the Placing. The Placing is not being underwritten. In order to allow qualifying retail investors to participate in the Fundraising, the Company is undertaking the WRAP Retail Offer, which is being made under an exemption against the need for an approved prospectus provided for under sections 86(1)(e) and 86(4) of Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA") and is expected to run alongside the Placing. A separate announcement will be released shortly detailing the WRAP Retail Offer. Any new Shares issued in connection with the Fundraising will be issued pursuant to the authority granted by the Company's shareholders at the Company's general meeting held on 27 February 2025. The Fundraising may be subject to scaling back at the sole discretion of the Board, in consultation with Winterflood. The new Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid, and have the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, if any, by reference to a record date after the date of their issue and in all other respects will rank pari passu with the existing Shares. Applications will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for admission of the new Shares to the closed-ended investment funds category and to the London Stock Exchange plc (the "LSE") for admission to trading of the new Shares on its main market for listed securities ("Admission"). Further information on the Company can be found at the Company's website: https://www.mandg.com/investments/ private-investor/en-gb/funds/mg-credit-income-investment-trust-plc/gb00bfyyl325 Timetable The expected timetable for the Fundraising is as follows: 2025 Fundraising opens 7:00am on 10 March Issue Price announced 18 March Fundraising closes 2:00pm on 20 March Results of Fundraising announced 21 March Admission of new Shares 8.00 am on 25 March

Participation in the Placing will only be available to persons in the United Kingdom who are qualified investors as defined in article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended) (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") ("UK Qualified Investors"). UK Qualified Investors should communicate their firm interest to their usual sales contact at Winterflood.

The Placing will be made through Winterflood, subject to the terms and conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") set out below in Appendix 1 to this announcement. The decision to allot the new Shares to any UK Qualified Investor pursuant to the Placing shall be at the absolute discretion of Winterflood (in consultation with the Company).

By making an offer to subscribe for new Shares under the Placing, UK Qualified Investors will be deemed to have accepted the Terms and Conditions. A UK Qualified Investor that has made an offer to subscribe for new Shares under the Placing accepts that following the closing of the Fundraising such offer shall be irrevocable. Upon being notified of its allocation of new Shares in the Placing, a UK Qualified Investor shall be contractually committed to acquire the number of new Shares allocated to it at the Issue Price.

Winterflood, in agreement with the Company, may choose to accept applications, either in whole or in part, on the basis of allocations determined, and may scale down any applications for this purpose, on such basis as the Company and Winterflood may determine. Winterflood may also, notwithstanding the above, subject to the prior consent of the Company: (i) allocate new Shares after the time of any initial allocation to any UK Qualified Investor submitting an application after that time; and (ii) allocate new Shares after the Fundraising has closed to any UK Qualified Investor submitting an application after that time.

The content of this announcement has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc.

The information contained in this announcement is given at the date of its publication and is subject to updating, revision and amendment from time to time. Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks to the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement.

Members of the public are not eligible to take part in the Placing. Information in this announcement relating to the Placing (including within Appendix 1) and the terms and conditions of the Placing set out in Appendix 1 are for information purposes only and are directed only at persons who are UK Qualified Investors, who are persons: (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc") of the Order; or (iii) are persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to and will only be engaged in with the persons referred above.

Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice. Dividend targets are a target only and not a profit forecast, there can be no assurances that this target will be met. No representation is being made by the inclusion of the data contained herein that the Company will achieve results similar to that which it has achieved in the past or avoid losses. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

It should be noted that a subscription for Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks. Investors should consider the risk factors set out in the Company's latest annual report before making a decision to subscribe for Shares. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the Shares if they are in any doubt. Investors' capital is at risk.

Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement (including the Appendix) and the terms and conditions set out herein relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. This announcement (including the Appendix) is for information purposes only and does not itself constitute an offer for sale or subscription of any securities in the Company. If persons are in any doubt as to whether they are a Relevant Person they should consult a professional adviser for advice.

