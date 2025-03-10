DJ WRAP Retail Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AMOUNTS TO A FINANCIAL PROMOTION FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000, AS AMENDED ("FSMA") AND HAS BEEN APPROVED BY WINTERFLOOD SECURITIES LIMITED WHICH IS AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY THE FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (the "FCA") (FRN 141455). 10 March 2025 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc WRAP Retail Offer M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce a retail offer of new ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform ("WRAP") (the "WRAP Retail Offer"). The WRAP Retail Offer is being undertaken alongside a placing (the "Placing") of Ordinary Shares as announced earlier today. The new Ordinary Shares to be issued in connection with the WRAP Retail Offer and the Placing will be issued pursuant to the Company's existing shareholder authorities granted at the Company's general meeting held on 27 February 2025. Any Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Placing and WRAP Retail Offer will be issued at a price equal to a 1.0% premium to the last published cum-income NAV per Ordinary Share prior to the Placing close (the "Issue Price"). The Issue Price is expected to be announced on 18 March 2025. For the avoidance of doubt, the WRAP Retail Offer is not part of the Placing. The new Ordinary Shares will not be subject to stamp duty. The net proceeds of the WRAP Retail Offer will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy. Applications will be made to the FCA for admission of the new Ordinary Shares to the closed-ended investment funds category and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to trading of the new Ordinary Shares on its main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 25 March 2025 and that dealings in the new Ordinary Shares will commence at that time. Further information on the Company can be found at the Company's website: https://www.mandg.com/investments/ private-investor/en-gb/funds/mg-credit-income-investment-trust-plc/gb00bfyyl325 WRAP Retail Offer The Company values its retail shareholder base and believes that it is appropriate to provide its existing retail shareholders, along with new qualifying investors, in the United Kingdom the opportunity to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer. Therefore, the Company is making the Retail Offer open to eligible investors in the United Kingdom following release of this announcement and through certain financial intermediaries. To be eligible to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer, applicants must be customers of a participating intermediary (including individuals aged 18 years or over), companies and other bodies corporate, partnerships, trusts, associations and other unincorporated organisations ("Eligible Retail Investors"). Eligible Retail Investors can contact their broker or wealth manager to participate in the Retail Offer. The WRAP Retail Offer is expected to close at 2:00 p.m. on 20 March 2025. Eligible Retail Investors should note that financial intermediaries may have earlier closing times. The result of the WRAP Retail Offer is expected to be announced by the Company alongside the result of the Placing on or around 21 March 2025. Intermediaries wishing to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer on behalf of Eligible Retail Investors, should contact WRAP@winterflood.com. There is a minimum subscription of GBP 100 per Eligible Retail Investor under the WRAP Retail Offer. The terms and conditions on which Eligible Retail Investors subscribe will be provided by the relevant financial intermediaries including relevant commissions, fees, or charges. The Company reserves the right to scale back any order under the WRAP Retail Offer or amend the size of the WRAP Retail Offer at its discretion. The Company reserves the right to reject any application for subscription under the WRAP Retail Offer without giving any reason for such rejection. It is vital to note that once an application for new Ordinary Shares has been made and accepted via an intermediary, it cannot be withdrawn. The new Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid, and have the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, if any, by reference to a record date after the date of their issue and in all other respects will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. It is a term of the WRAP Retail Offer that the total value of the Ordinary Shares available for subscription through the WRAP Retail Offer does not exceed EUR 4 million (or the equivalent amount in GBP, calculated in accordance with FSMA), or such size as agreed by the Company. Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice. It should be noted that a subscription for new Ordinary Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks, including the risk that investors may lose their entire investment. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the new Ordinary Shares if they are in any doubt. An investment in the Company will place capital at risk. The value of investments, and any income, can go down as well as up, so investors could get back less than the amount invested. Neither past performance nor any forecasts should be considered a reliable indicator of future results. The WRAP Retail Offer is offered in the United Kingdom under the exemption from the requirement to publish a prospectus in sections 86(1)(e) and 86(4) of FSMA. As such, there is no need for publication of a prospectus pursuant to the United Kingdom version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended), or for approval of the same by the FCA. The WRAP Retail Offer is not being made into any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom. MUFG Corporate Governance Limited (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 3757 1912 Paula O'Reilly Winterflood Securities Limited +44 (0)20 3100 0000 Neil Morgan Darren Willis Winterflood Retail Access Platform Joe Winkley WRAP@winterflood.com Sophia Bechev +44(0) 20 3100 0286

The Company's LEI is: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

This announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, the information in the "Important Notices" section of the announcement should be read and understood.

