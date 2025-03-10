DFI Inc.: DFI Accelerates Edge AI Innovation at Embedded World 2025

TAIPEI, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computing, will showcase its latest edge AI solutions at Embedded World 2025, focusing on smart cities, industrial automation, intelligent transportation, and healthcare. Under the theme "Accelerating Edge AI Innovation for a Sustainable Future," DFI will highlight hybrid AI Box solutions powered by Intel® and NVIDIA Jetson, integrating AI with OOB (Out-of-Band) remote management for energy-efficient edge computing. Other key innovations will include compact OSM industrial modules, rugged computing devices, in-vehicle systems, and industrial-grade servers, reinforcing DFI's strategic position in the edge AI market.

DFI unveils powerful edge AI platforms with Intel, AMD, and ARM-based solutions, integrating AI accelerators from Intel, NVIDIA, DEEPX, and Hailo for scalable, energy-efficient computing. In partnership with Chunghwa Telecom, the X6-MTH-ORN hybrid AI Box enhances security, traffic management, and environmental protection through AI-driven monitoring and enforcement. Leveraging Intel and Jetson platforms with OOB management, it optimizes efficiency and AI performance. DFI also showcases advanced solutions for intelligent transportation and smart mobility interoperability as an ITxPT member.

Designed for harsh environments, DFI's rugged platforms include the ECX700 series for mission-critical durability and the QRB812 OSM, a compact 45mm × 45mm module with Qualcomm QRB5165 for AI-powered smart surveillance, UAVs, and automated inspections. DFI is actively engaged in UAV projects using this technology.

DFI partners with Irontech Group, a Spain-based industrial PC leader, to showcase rugged panel PCs (ATEX, IP69K) built for marine, food industry, logistics, and industrial automation.

DFI emphasizes expandability with the EC633D-RPS, a fanless embedded system supporting 65W 14th/13th/12th Gen Intel® Core processors and a high-performance GPU, enabling on-device LLM deployment with DeepSeek. The edge server lineup includes the MPC350-RPS, a medical-grade AI server with RTX5070 GPU support, and the RM646-ERX810, a 4U short-depth AI server with dual 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors and three PCIe GPUs. DFI also partners with AEWIN to showcase the BAS-6101A, a 2U edge server for cloud and high-performance computing. Additionally, DFI collaborates with DEEPX to integrate the DX-M1 M.2 AI accelerator into the EC700-ADN, a compact fanless system for enhanced AI performance.

Visit DFI at Booth 3-533 at Messe Nuremberg from March 11-13, 2025, and explore award-winning innovations at the Taiwan Excellence booth 2-313.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dfi-accelerates-edge-ai-innovation-at-embedded-world-2025-302396814.html