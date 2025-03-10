Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 10 March 2025

Name of applicant: Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Name of scheme: General Period of return: From: 11 September 2024 To: 7 March 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 450,000 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 450,000