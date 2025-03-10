Anzeige
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO A PIP.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 10 March 2025

Name of applicant:

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Name of scheme:

General

Period of return:

From:

11 September 2024

To:

7 March 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

450,000

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

450,000

Name of contact:

Mak Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone number of contact:

0203 008 4913


