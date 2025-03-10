Anzeige
Montag, 10.03.2025
10.03.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc (XMGA LN) 
Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
10-March-2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.6873 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1442000 
CODE: XMGA LN 
ISIN: IE000XL4IXU1 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE000XL4IXU1 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      XMGA LN 
Sequence No.:  378416 
EQS News ID:  2097718 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2097718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2025 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
