Phoenix Publishing: Yilin Press Unveils First Graphic Novel Adaptation of The Three-Body Problem at London Book Fair 2025

Event Details: Date: 11th March, 15:00 - 15:30

Venue: London Book Fair 2025, Phoenix Publishing, Stand No. 5E121

Organized by:Yilin Press, an imprint of Phoenix Publishing and Media Group

LONDON, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yilin Press, a literary imprint of Phoenix Publishing and Media Inc, one of China's largest publishing groups, will showcase the first graphic novel adaptation of The Three-Body Problem at the 2025 London Book Fair. A key highlight including a signing ceremony with leading French publisher Editions Glénat, which is a major international rights deal for this big franchise.

This six-volume adaptation brings Liu Cixin's sci-fi masterpiece to life through Guoman-style visuals (Chinese animation and comics), offering a fresh take on the classic. Following its successful Tencent and Netflix TV adaptations, this graphic novel provides yet another exciting medium for audiences to experience the legendary story.

Yilin Press will present the project's development and international potential, reinforcing the IP's global reach. Rights have already been sold in Spanish, German, and French, with interest from English, Turkish, Serbian, and Greek publishers. The signing ceremony at the event is expected to spark the international enthusiasm for this comic adaptation of iconic sci-fi work, after Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 became an international box office hit.

Zhang Chaoyang, President of Phoenix Publishing and Media Inc, says

The signing of the French edition of The Three-Body Problem graphic novel affirms its status as a cultural phenomenon, and we will continue fostering global collaborations to share outstanding works across borders.

Ji Yu, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Yilin Press, says

The international licensing of The Three-Body Problem graphic novel is a crucial step in bringing Chinese science fiction to the global stage and integrating it with the international publishing market.

Robin Jolly, Editor at Editions Glénat, says

We immediately saw the potential of The Three-Body Problem graphic novel and, captivated by Wu Qingsong's artwork, acquired the rights for the entire series. We are very excited about the possibilities and look forward to bringing this unique adaptation to our readers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yilin-press-unveils-first-graphic-novel-adaptation-of-the-three-body-problem-at-london-book-fair-2025-302395852.html