BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in five months in January after falling in the previous month, provisional data from Destatis showed on Monday.Industrial output increased 2.0 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the revised 1.5 percent decrease in December. Output was expected to grow by 1.5 percent.The rebound at the start of the year was mainly driven by a 6.4 percent growth in the automotive industry.The increase in production in the food industry and in machine maintenance and assembly also had a positive impact on the overall result, which grew 7.5 percent and 15.6 percent, respectively.Data showed that production in the energy-intensive branches increased by 3.4 percent.Output produced in the capital and consumer goods segments increased by 2.4 percent in each case compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, outside the industry, energy production dropped by 0.5 percent, and construction output rose by 0.4 percent.Production in industry, excluding energy and construction, was up 2.6 percent from December 2024, the agency said.Industrial production was 1.6 percent lower than in January 2024, following a 2.2 percent drop in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX