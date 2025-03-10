COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Dutch information services company Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY.PK) announced on Monday the appointment of Lisa Nelson as Chief Executive Officer of its Financial & Corporate Compliance or FCC division, effective March 31.The company said Nelson has over 25 years-experience in financial services, data analytics and fintech businesses. She had most recently worked at Equifax as President, International, heading a $1.4 billion business across 24 countries. She is well-experienced in market strategy, product management and sales, regulatory compliance and business operations.Commenting on the appointment, Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board, said, 'Lisa is a seasoned executive with a track record of success. In her new role, she will drive growth in FCCs expert solutions and services, working side by side with our customers to support their needs in maintaining compliance with ever-changing regulatory requirements.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX