HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased at the slowest pace in the current sequence of growth that began in June 2024, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.
Industrial output rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in January, following a 1.5 percent growth in December.
Among the main industries, the annual growth in the mining and quarrying production eased sharply to 3.6 percent from 13.2 percent. A 7.9 percent contraction in utility sector output also had an impact on the overall slowdown. Meanwhile, manufacturing production advanced at a slightly faster pace of 1.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 1.1 percent after a 1.6 percent fall in December.
