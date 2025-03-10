HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased at the slowest pace in the current sequence of growth that began in June 2024, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.Industrial output rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in January, following a 1.5 percent growth in December.Among the main industries, the annual growth in the mining and quarrying production eased sharply to 3.6 percent from 13.2 percent. A 7.9 percent contraction in utility sector output also had an impact on the overall slowdown. Meanwhile, manufacturing production advanced at a slightly faster pace of 1.9 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 1.1 percent after a 1.6 percent fall in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX