WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were moving in a tight range on Monday after posting modest gains last week.Spot gold was marginally higher at $2,911.29 per ounce in early European trade, while U.S. gold futures edged up by 0.1 percent to $2,917.80.Traders are mulling over comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.S. economy faced 'a period of transition.'In a Fox News interview that aired Sunday, Trump declined to rule out a recession this year, saying 'There is a period of transition' that will eventually pay off for the economy.However, Trump's commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, was more definitive and said 'absolutely not' when asked whether Americans should brace for a downturn.Echoing concerns about President Trump's policies, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that the Fed is in no hurry to adjust rates and remains 'focused on separating the signal from the noise.'Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said growing uncertainty among businesses could slow demand in the economy but doesn't require a change in interest rates.The U.S. dollar bounced off its lowest level in four months but remained under pressure due to concerns about a weakening U.S. economy.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX