Asia Pacific's only Satellite-to-Device (S2D) company Astrum Mobile will operate the very first Satellite-to-Device (S2D) platform delivering 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) services.

Astrum Mobile's vision for a ubiquitous Satellite-to-Device (S2D) service directly to end-user smartphones and smart devices is advancing with the selection of SWISSto12 as the manufacturer of the NEASTAR-1 satellite, based on the small geostationary HummingSat platform, to be operated from geosynchronous position 105E over Asia Pacific covering the Asia Pacific region

As the industry shifts towards direct-to-end-user device services, Astrum Mobile's S2D service will leverage 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) NTN to deliver rich media, data casting, IoT, mass notification, and in addition, emergency notification services throughout Asia Pacific. Operating as a high-power S2D service in L band and resistant to severe weather-related radio frequency service fade, Astrum Mobile will provide enhanced Service Level Assurances (SLA) and avoid natural service disruptions caused by events such as typhoons, floods, and earthquakes. End users will access the service using standard smartphones and smart devices. Astrum Mobile aims to offer ubiquitous services and will partner with local innovators to provide compelling services in each country. NEASTAR-1 will be equipped with on-board reconfigurable beams to address market changes and dynamics over time.

Michael Do, Chief Operating Officer of Astrum Mobile, said: "Astrum believes that in today's connected world, everyone should have affordable access to various rich media services, including broadcast services, news, information, social media, and emergency services, especially in areas where life is at risk due to the lack of terrestrial services. Leveraging the always-available smartphone or smart device is the most compelling value proposition, and the time is right with the recent industry shift to 3GPP 5G NTN features on smartphones and devices. SWISSto12 was selected for its commercial approach, experienced satellite telecommunications team, as well as its small and agile spacecraft platform. NEASTAR-1 is the fifth satellite in the HummingSat product line, benefiting from extensive manufacturing experience, heritage and synergies to meet Astrum Mobile's business plan."

Sean Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of Astrum Mobile, said: "We have received significantly positive assurance from customers and partners that such a service will address the need to provide ubiquitous service access that meets national and commercial interests for enabling communications anywhere, everywhere. NEASTAR-1 is generating tremendous interest and excitement, and we look forward to launching Asia Pacific's first S2D services".

Emile de Rijk, CEO and Founder of SWISSto12 said: "SWISSto12 is delighted to partner with Astrum Mobile to deliver NEASTAR-1 on its first S2D mission. We will demonstrate the performance of a powerful S2D payload packed into the compact form factor of HummingSat. This adds another validation to our mission to better connect and protect users worldwide by providing agile geostationary satellite communications."

About Astrum Mobile

Astrum's mission is to deliver the next generation of Satellite-to-Device (S2D) services with seamless, ubiquitous coverage, efficiency, and affordability for the public. In collaboration with their 3GPP 5G NTN ecosystem partners, Astrum's geosynchronous satellite provides media services, emergency notifications, IoT, and datacasting capabilities across the Asia region.

About SWISSto12

SWISSto12 is a leading manufacturer of advanced satellite RF products, payloads and systems, including the HummingSat: a small yet powerful geostationary telecommunications satellite developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) through its public-private-partnership program. The company's RF products benefit from unique and patented 3D-printing technologies and associated Radio Frequency (RF) product designs that deliver lightweight, compact, highly performing, and competitive RF functionality.

Besides its space portfolio, the company is also active in telecommunications and aeronautic industry. SWISSto12 has developed commercially with success in Europe and in the USA, and is amongst the fastest growing aerospace companies in Europe. SWISSto12 spun off in 2011 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), is privately owned and backed by prominent Swiss and European Investors.

