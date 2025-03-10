NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Mphasis, an Indian IT solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced Monday a strategic partnership with SecPod, a SaaS-based cybersecurity products and technology company.Under the deal, Mphasis will offer disruptive vulnerability management services for its clients through SecPod's Saner CVEM platform. Through the collaboration, Mphasis to enhance its vulnerability management services.SecPod provides top-of-the-line continuous vulnerability and exposure management solutions that strengthen the cybersecurity posture of enterprises, SMBs, MSSPs and the like, with the goal of preventing cyberattacks.SecPod's Saner CVEM consolidates multiple-point solutions into a unified, automated approach, ensuring continuous vulnerability detection, prioritization, compliance, and cyberattack prevention.The partnership addresses key enterprise challenges, including delayed risk identification, remediation backlog, and inefficiencies from siloed security tools.The company noted that the partnership accelerates the adoption of advanced vulnerability management solutions, improving delivery capabilities, SLAs, and time-to-market for enterprises.Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis, said, 'We are excited to leverage Saner CVEM's capabilities to shift our clients from reactive to proactive cybersecurity, reducing complexity and strengthening their security posture.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX