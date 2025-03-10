Anzeige
10.03.2025
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 7 March 2025 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 83.33p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 85.71p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 104.74p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

10 March 2025


