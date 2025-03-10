BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The yen rose to a 5-day high of 159.04 against the euro and a 6-day high of 189.47 against the pound, from early lows of 160.35 and 190.95, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 146.97 and 167.48 from early lows of 147.79 and 168.31, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 155.00 against the euro, 187.00 against the pound, 145.00 against the greenback and 166.00 against the francCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX