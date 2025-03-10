JEGI CLARITY and Leonis Partners Announce Strategic Combination to Form Elite Global M&A Advisory Firm

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI CLARITY, a leading M&A advisory firm with a 37-year history serving the media, marketing, information, and legal market sectors, and Leonis Partners, a premier 12-year-old advisory firm specializing in software, fintech, and technology transactions, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to combine the two companies in a strategic transaction (the "Transaction"). Upon closing, the combined firm, JEGI CLARITY LEONIS ("JCL"), will create a powerhouse platform for M&A and private capital markets capabilities, serving the dynamic and evolving global economy.

The Transaction unites two firms with complementary strengths, expanding sector coverage, deepening transaction expertise, and enhancing global reach. JCL will be headquartered in New York and London, with a team of 100 professionals worldwide, including a substantial presence in Sydney and Boston. Collectively, the firms closed 35 transactions in 2024, approaching $5 billion in deal volume with six transactions closed YTD through February 28, 2025.

In North America, JCL will be co-led by Robert Koven, Founder & Managing Partner of Leonis Partners, and Scott Mozarsky, a Managing Director at JEGI CLARITY, as Co-CEOs, with Doug Stowe serving as President & COO. Wilma Jordan, Founder & CEO of JEGI CLARITY, will assume the role of Executive Chair, North America. In Europe, JCL will be co-led by Marcus Anselm, San Datta, Jonathan Davis, Robert Koven and Richard Vaughan and Asia Pacific will be led by Ben Tolley.

The global leadership team is dedicated to maintaining the client- centric, best-practice approach that has defined both firms' legacies. "This transaction brings together two firms with exceptional reputations, complementary expertise, and a shared commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients," said Wilma Jordan. "We are grateful to the clients we've had the privilege to serve, whose trust has fueled our success. By blending our firm's deep-rooted experience with Leonis' fresh, innovative perspective and its strength in software and technology, we are future-proofing our business for the decades ahead, with the combined scale, sector depth, and global reach to deliver an unparalleled advisory platform."

Robert Koven added, "JEGI CLARITY's legacy and industry leadership are second to none. Over months of planning, it became evident that our firms share a culture of excellence, integrity, and client-first values. By combining our expertise, we create an even stronger platform with broader industry coverage and deeper market insights, ensuring superior outcomes for our clients."

JCL will focus on transactions ranging from $50 million to $500 million, while maintaining the capacity to manage deals that fall outside of this spectrum. The firm's expanded sector expertise includes tech-enabled business services, legal tech and services, information, marketing, media, software, payments, telecom, and technology, reflecting the growing convergence of technology and services across many of these industries.

The Transaction diversifies the firm's talent pool, blending deep experience with emerging perspectives, ensuring continued innovation and relevance in the market. Furthermore, the firms' strong cultural alignment, shared management philosophies, and focus on delivering blue- chip advisory services reinforce JCL's position as a premier M&A advisory firm.

The Transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals from FINRA and the FCA, and other customary closing conditions.

For further information, please contact Kelsey Kovachik Haar at kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com or visit jegiclarity.com and leonispartners.com.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

About Leonis Partners

Leonis Partners is a full- service advisory firm dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and their businesses. Leveraging decades of experience from leading global financial institutions, Leonis delivers tailored solutions in M&A, Capital Raising, Fairness & Valuation Opinions, and other Special Situations. Known for its results-driven approach, the firm consistently achieves superior outcomes for its clients. Headquartered in New York, Leonis Partners continues to drive value for its clients across the Technology landscape and beyond. For more information on Leonis Partners, please visit: www.leonispartners.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Leonis Principal, Inc. (d/b/a "Leonis Partners") and The Jordan Edmiston Group, Inc. (d/b/a "JEGI CLARITY," and together with Leonis Partners, the "Parties") have entered into a proposed combination agreement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is subject to approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") and in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The Parties will continue to be two distinct entities and businesses until the Parties obtain FINRA's and the CA's approval of, and close, the Transaction. The Parties anticipate the Transaction will close in the second or third quarter of 2025. Leonis Partners presently offers securities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Leonis Securities, LLC. Leonis Securities LLC is a broker-ealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), member of FINRA, and member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC"). JEGI CLARITY presently offers securities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, JEGI, LLC. JEGI, LLC currently is a broker-ealer registered with the SEC, member of FINRA, and member of SIPC. JEGI, LLC filed to withdraw its broker-ealer registration in the first quarter of 2025 and JEGI CLARITY anticipates that withdrawal will be effective by the end of the first quarter 2025.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the plans, objectives, opportunities, future performance and business of the combined company JCL. Words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "continue" and other variations of such words and similar words also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of JEGI Clarity and Leonis Partners and their respective representatives. These statements are forward-looking in nature and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any potential future results expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation the risk in obtaining approval from FINRA or the FCA and risk that the operating results of JCL do not meet the expectations expressed or implied herein. There can be no assurance that any expectations, express or implied, in a forward-looking statement will prove correct or that the contemplated Transaction will occur as anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. JEGI CLARITY and Leonis Partners assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, subsequent events or any other circumstances. Such statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Vice President of Marketing

+1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560184/Jegi_Clarity.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jegi-clarity-and-leonis-partners-announce-strategic-combination-to-form-elite-global-ma-advisory-firm-302396936.html