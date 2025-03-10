Anzeige
Montag, 10.03.2025
Eilmeldung: dynaCERT Inc. - Produktion von 1.000 HydraGEN-Einheiten gestartet!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2025 13:10 Uhr
CounterShadow Emerges to Revolutionise Threat Investigation and Response

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CounterShadow announces its arrival as a new force within the cybersecurity industry, focused on autonomous threat investigation and response through advanced artificial intelligence.

Founded by Jonathan Zulberg and Tony Massé, CounterShadow will transform how organisations investigate and respond to cyber threats in an era where security analysts are scarce and overwhelmed by alert volume and complexity. The company's founding vision delivers intelligent automation that enhances security team capabilities whilst dramatically reducing operational burden.

"Today's cybersecurity landscape demands a fundamentally new approach," explains Jonathan Zulberg, Chief Executive Officer of CounterShadow. "Security teams are drowning in alerts and facing increasingly sophisticated attacks. We founded CounterShadow to transform how organisations identify and neutralise threats before they impact critical assets."

In today's threat landscape, speed and precision are essential for effective cybersecurity. However, security operations teams face mounting challenges that traditional approaches cannot adequately address. CounterShadow's innovative platform bridges this gap by applying advanced artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance threat investigation workflows.

CounterShadow addresses critical market challenges including:

  • Overwhelming alert volumes requiring constant triage
  • Growing sophistication of AI-powered attacks
  • Expanding attack surfaces demanding continuous vigilance
  • Security analyst burnout from repetitive investigation tasks

The company has secured initial funding to accelerate its development roadmap and go-to-market strategy. In Q2 of 2025, CounterShadow will introduce its inaugural product, empowering security analysts with autonomous capabilities powered by AI. Early access programmes are currently available for select organisations looking to strengthen their security operations.

"Our technology represents a significant advancement in how security teams can operate in today's high-pressure environments," adds Tony Massé, Chief Technology Officer. "We're focused on delivering solutions that enable analysts to focus on strategic priorities rather than drowning in tactical responses."

Organisations interested in learning more about CounterShadow are invited to visit www.countershadow.com.

About CounterShadow

CounterShadow is dedicated to revolutionising threat investigation and response through intelligent automation. Founded by industry veterans Jonathan Zulberg and Tony Massé, with over 20 years of combined experience in security operations, CounterShadow enables organisations to maintain resilient security postures in an ever-evolving threat landscape. The company is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

For Media Enquiries:

Email: press@countershadow.com


