LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Slovenian rose in January mainly driven by a surge in output in the mining and quarrying sector, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The total value of industrial production grew 3.4 percent year-on-year in January led by a 26.7 percent jump in output in the mining and quarrying industry.Manufacturing output rose 2.1 percent and production in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 11.4 percent.Among the main industrial groupings, capital goods industry logged a gain of 2.1 percent. Output of energy related industries grew 8.5 percent. Intermediate goods production rose 2.6 percent.Consumer goods output grew 7.0 percent with durable goods production jumping 10.4 percent and non-durable goods manufacturing rising 5.4 percent.Overall industrial production was 1.6 percent higher than in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX