Greenliant's Portfolio of High Endurance Industrial SSDs and Memory Cards on Display at embedded world 2025

Greenliant will highlight its high endurance, industrial solid state drives (SSDs) and memory cards at embedded world 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, March 11-13, in hall 2, booth 647.

With a focus on embedded systems for aerospace, defense, industrial, networking and transportation, Greenliant's extensive solid state storage solutions ( https://www.greenliant.com/products ) include:

New GLS85LE series of high endurance PCIe NVMe NANDrive BGA SSDs: endurance from 5K to ultra-high 400K program/erase (P/E) cycles with Greenliant EnduroSLC Technology

New GLS88AS / GLS88CS series of PCIe NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive SSDs: 2242 / 2280; endurance from 5K to 150K P/E cycles; AES-256 hardware encryption

Industrial NANDrive BGA SSDs: multiple interfaces (eMMC, NVMe, SATA, PATA); 1GB to 512GB; enhanced power interrupt data protection

Industrial ArmourDrive SSDs: SATA and NVMe; multiple form factors (mSATA, M.2 2242 / 2280, 2.5"); 20GB to 3.84TB; Industrial (-40°C to +85°C) and Commercial (0°C to +70°C) ranges

High capacity Industrial Enterprise SSDs: SATA 2.5" and NVMe U.2; 800GB to 7.68TB; endurance from two to unrestricted drive writes per day (DWPD) for five years

Industrial ArmourDrive memory cards: SD / microSD; 16GB to 256GB; endurance up to 30K P/E cycles; radiation tolerant

Meet with Greenliant at its distribution partner, Macnica ATD Europe's booth 2-647. Technical experts will be available to discuss how Greenliant's products can meet the data storage requirements for embedded designs.

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded and industrial enterprise systems. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu.

