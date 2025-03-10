Greenliant's Portfolio of High Endurance Industrial SSDs and Memory Cards on Display at embedded world 2025

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. AND NUREMBERG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2025 / Greenliant will highlight its high endurance, industrial solid state drives (SSDs) and memory cards at embedded world 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, March 11-13, in hall 2, booth 647.
With a focus on embedded systems for aerospace, defense, industrial, networking and transportation, Greenliant's extensive solid state storage solutions (https://www.greenliant.com/products) include:
New GLS85LE series of high endurance PCIe NVMe NANDrive BGA SSDs: endurance from 5K to ultra-high 400K program/erase (P/E) cycles with Greenliant EnduroSLC Technology
New GLS88AS / GLS88CS series of PCIe NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive SSDs: 2242 / 2280; endurance from 5K to 150K P/E cycles; AES-256 hardware encryption
Industrial NANDrive BGA SSDs: multiple interfaces (eMMC, NVMe, SATA, PATA); 1GB to 512GB; enhanced power interrupt data protection
Industrial ArmourDrive SSDs: SATA and NVMe; multiple form factors (mSATA, M.2 2242 / 2280, 2.5"); 20GB to 3.84TB; Industrial (-40°C to +85°C) and Commercial (0°C to +70°C) ranges
High capacity Industrial Enterprise SSDs: SATA 2.5" and NVMe U.2; 800GB to 7.68TB; endurance from two to unrestricted drive writes per day (DWPD) for five years
Industrial ArmourDrive memory cards: SD / microSD; 16GB to 256GB; endurance up to 30K P/E cycles; radiation tolerant
Meet with Greenliant at its distribution partner, Macnica ATD Europe's booth 2-647. Technical experts will be available to discuss how Greenliant's products can meet the data storage requirements for embedded designs.
About Greenliant
By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded and industrial enterprise systems. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com
# # #
Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, NANDrive and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact:
Tara Yingst
Greenliant
408-200-8062
media@greenliant.com
SOURCE: Greenliant
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire