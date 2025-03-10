The Wallace Firm, PC: The Wallace Firm Names Thomas Burns as First Partner in Firm's 9+ Year History

Accomplished trial lawyer, Thomas Burns, recognized for exceptional track record and strategic litigation expertise.

The Wallace Firm Names First Partner: Thomas Burns

The Wallace Firm proudly announces Thomas Burns as its first named Partner in the firm's 9+ year history, marking a major milestone in its growth and continued success.

Since joining The Wallace Firm in 2020, Burns has built an impressive track record of plaintiff results, securing numerous six- and seven-figure verdicts and settlements, with total case results reaching the mid-to-high eight figures. With nearly a decade of experience as a serious injury trial lawyer -on both the defense and plaintiff sides-Tom brings a unique strategic advantage to the firm's high-stakes litigation.

Recognized by Super Lawyers Magazine as a "Southern California Rising Star" for the fourth consecutive year (2022-2025), Burns has achieved significant outcomes in serious injury and wrongful death cases by successfully opposing summary judgment motions, tirelessly obtaining critical evidence, and thriving in jury trials.

This is a defining moment for our firm," said Bradley Wallace, Founder of The Wallace Firm. "Tom's leadership, legal expertise, and unwavering commitment to justice have helped shape our success. His promotion to Partner is a testament to the incredible work he's done and the bright future ahead for The Wallace Firm.

Burns' promotion reinforces The Wallace Firm's mission to deliver exceptional results for clients while continuing to grow as a leader in serious injury and wrongful death litigation.

Founded in 2016 by Bradley Wallace, The Wallace Firm is a premier personal injury and wrongful death law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Dedicated to providing relentless advocacy and achieving outstanding results, the firm has built a reputation for excellence through compassionate client service and a commitment to justice. Specializing in serious injury, wrongful death, and complex litigation, The Wallace Firm continues to expand its impact, driven by a team of skilled attorneys passionate about making a difference. For more information, visit https://www.wallacewins.com.

