Emerson Extends Tender Offer to Accommodate S&P MidCap 400 Index Change

Tender Offer to Now Expire at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 11, 2025

ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced that it has extended the expiration of its tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) ("AspenTech") not already owned by Emerson to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 11, 2025. This one business day extension is to accommodate the settlement and tendering of shares of AspenTech common stock that may be sold due to the S&P MidCap 400 index change. S&P Global previously announced that AspenTech will be replaced in the index effective prior to the opening of trading on March 11, 2025.

The tender offer remains subject to the satisfaction of the conditions specified in the offer to purchase. Holders that have previously tendered their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action.

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the depository and paying agent for the tender offer, has advised Emerson that, as of March 7, 2025, the last business day prior to the announcement of the extension of the tender offer, approximately 6,715,211 shares had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

As detailed in a statement on February 10, 2025, the $265 per share price for all the outstanding shares of common stock not already owned by Emerson represents its best and final price.

Innisfree M&A Incorporated is acting as information agent for the tender offer. Requests for documents and questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to Innisfree M&A Incorporated by telephone, toll-free at +1 (877) 456-3524 (from the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (412) 232-3651 (from other locations).

About Emerson

