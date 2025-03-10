BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation softened marginally in February from a 16-month high in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in February, after a 3.6 percent increase in January.Prices for consumption goods grew by 2.5 percent, and those for services surged by 5.8 percent.Inflation based on transportation eased to 3.4 percent from 5.5 percent. A 1.5 percent fall in clothing and footwear prices also had a dampening effect on inflation.Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 3.1 percent from 2.6 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in February versus a 1.8 percent gain in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX