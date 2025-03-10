BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation softened marginally in February from a 16-month high in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.
The consumer price index rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in February, after a 3.6 percent increase in January.
Prices for consumption goods grew by 2.5 percent, and those for services surged by 5.8 percent.
Inflation based on transportation eased to 3.4 percent from 5.5 percent. A 1.5 percent fall in clothing and footwear prices also had a dampening effect on inflation.
Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 3.1 percent from 2.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in February versus a 1.8 percent gain in January.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News