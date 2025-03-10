SOHM, Inc. Shares Groundbreaking Findings in ABBIE Technology

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2025 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, has announced today Groundbreaking findings in their ABBIE Technology.

Dr. David Aguilar, Chief Operating Officer, states that we are thrilled to share some exciting advancements in our ABBIE development and commercialization journey! Our team has made significant strides, leading us to refine our strategy for the future. After careful consideration, we have decided to pivot away from the sale and distribution of ABBIE kits for independent use. Instead, we are harnessing the power of our expanding global Intellectual Property portfolio to establish a strong and innovative licensing model.

This strategic shift enables us to focus our marketing and sales efforts on forging valuable licensing partnerships in the dynamic fields of CAR-T therapy, cancer drug development and gene therapy. We are currently engaged in in-depth technical diligence discussions with both small-scale innovators and major, globally positioned pharmaceutical companies, positioning ABBIE at the forefront of cutting-edge cancer research.

Our recent findings are particularly groundbreaking: ABBIE technology provides an inherent traceability component that is currently absent in competing technologies. This capability not only enhances the safety and control of therapies but also streamlines the process for FDA filings and approval requirements. We are on the brink of a new era in personalized medicine, where traceability will be a cornerstone of therapeutic efficacy and patient safety.

As we look to the future, we are excited to announce that we expect to publish our groundbreaking findings in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, we are planning a series of platform seminars that will delve into the intricacies of our technology, showcasing its potential to revolutionize cancer treatment. The possibilities are boundless, and we are eager to continue this journey together, paving the way for transformative advancements in healthcare! Stay tuned for more updates as we embark on this thrilling path forward. Dr. Aguilar explained.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

