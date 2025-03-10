CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Concerns about the uncertain trade tariff environment impacting economic growth and prices in the U.S. weighed on market sentiment. Anxiety ahead of the looming inflation data updates from the U.S. later in the week also dragged down market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red as recession fears reemerged. European benchmarks are also trading with heavy losses. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.The Dollar Index declined further, in particular against the safe haven currencies viz Japanese yen and Swiss franc. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices recorded mild gains. Gold is trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,308.00, down 1.15% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,687.90, down 1.43% Germany's DAX at 22,712.79, down 1.25% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,604.90, down 0.86% France's CAC 40 at 8,084.18, down 0.45% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,411.15, down 0.99% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,990.00, up 0.34% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,962.30, up 0.18% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,366.16, down 0.19% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,783.49, down 1.85%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0843, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.2931, up 0.09% USD/JPY at 147.01, down 0.69% AUD/USD at 0.6325, up 0.32% USD/CAD at 1.4417, up 0.28% Dollar Index at 103.72, down 0.12%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.248%, down 1.62% Germany at 2.8025%, down 1.15% France at 3.521%, down 0.87% U.K. at 4.6795%, up 0.74% Japan at 1.540%, down 2.16%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $70.44, up 0.11%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $67.18, up 0.21%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,912.70, down 0.05%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $83,259.87, down 1.58% Ethereum at $2,123.34, down 0.87% XRP at $2.20, down 1.32% BNB at $565.82, down 2.12% Solana at $129.14, down 4.77%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX