Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that Shadow, its autonomous pen-testing solution, was recognized as the Best National Cyber Defense industry solution in 2025 Cybersecurity Annual Awards Competition.

Intelligent Waves' Shadow, an Autonomous Penetration Testing Cyber-Defense Solution, Awarded Best Industry Solution in the 2025 Cybersecurity Annual Awards.

Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, stated, "We are honored to be recognized for Shadow, our next-generation autonomous penetration testing solution for Cyber-Defense. This award illustrates our dedication to innovation and developing mission-critical solutions that deliver high-impact, mission-focused results for our government customers."

"We congratulate Intelligent Waves' Shadow for your outstanding achievements in the 'National Cyber Defense' category of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry."

Shadow by Intelligent Waves is a revolutionary autonomous penetration testing (pen-testing) solution designed to assess and strengthen enterprise security postures continuously. Unlike traditional pen-testing approaches that rely on scheduled red team engagements, manual testing, or consultant-driven assessments, Shadow delivers on-demand, real-time attack simulations without human intervention.

Shadow automatically finds and connects attack vectors and simulates an adversary's pathways to breach an organization. Shadow discovers exploitable vulnerabilities by identifying misconfigurations, exposed credentials, weak policies, and security gaps across on-premise, cloud, and identity infrastructures. Shadow uncovers weaknesses and prioritizes them based on real-world impact, ensuring security teams focus on the most critical vulnerabilities first.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

