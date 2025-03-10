Xinhuanet: From Economy to Foreign Policy, Global Media Leaders Closely Follow China's "Two Sessions"

BEIJING, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Xinhuanet: Presidents and editors-in-chief of mainstream media organizations across the world are closely following the developments in China's "two sessions", a critical window into China's development roadmap for 2025.

ECONOMY

Wong Chun Wai, chairman of Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama):

The "two sessions" are definitely very important. It's been watched around the world, because China is very important to the world.

Benjamin Mgana, chief editor of foreign news for The Guardian newspaper in Tanzania:

In the face of global economic uncertainty, how China sets and achieves new growth targets will have a direct impact on the global economic landscape.

Osama Al-Saeid, editor-in-chief of Egypt's Al-Akhbar newspaper:

With targeted planning, strong leadership, and support from the people, China has overcome numerous obstacles and challenges, transforming itself into one of the world's most significant economies today.

HI-TECH

Ali M. Ali, managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria:

Because of imports from and cooperation with China, electric vehicles are seen on the streets of Nigeria and solar energy is being promoted across the country.

Radomir Diklic, director of Serbia's Beta News Agency:

China will continue this parallel development--offering the world its best innovations while also absorbing the best global advancements. Any serious business-minded country should see China as a partner rather than an adversary.

Benjamin Mgana, chief editor of foreign news for The Guardian newspaper in Tanzania:

In recent years, China has continued to advance technological innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), green energy, new energy vehicles, and semiconductors.

FOREIGN POLICY

Ruslan Kenjaev, deputy editor-in-chief of Uzbekistan's Narodnoe Slovo (People's Word) Newspaper:

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) brought much-needed infrastructure improvement to Central Asian countries. China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway under the initiative would improve logistics in the region and elevate its status in the global supply chain.

Wong Chun Wai, chairman of Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama):

In 2024, I made so many trips to China. I actually lost track of how many trips I went there. Because of this policy of encouraging people from both sides to travel, it has increased the people-to-people relationship

Mudassar Iqbal, deputy director of Associated Press of Pakistan:

China has signed free trade agreements with different nations and eased tariffs, which have enhanced trade cooperation between countries; meanwhile, it has eased rules on foreign investment.

