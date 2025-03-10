BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer confidence decreased for the first time in three months in February, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Monday.The consumer sentiment index dropped to -33.6 in February from -29.3 in the previous month. The expected score was -28.0.Nonetheless, the index improved from the previous year's reading of -42.3.Among the four components, three of them improved from last year's level. The economic outlook index worsened to -37.3 from -31.9.Meanwhile, the index for measuring past financial situations improved to -42.7 in February from -60.2 in February 2024. Similarly, the financial outlook index rose to -26.5 from -40.1.The survey revealed that consumers' desire to make major purchases showed some signs of recovery in February, with the index rising to -27.8 from -37.0.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX