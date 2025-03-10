BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated in February to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 3.0 percent increase in January.Further, this was the highest inflation rate since August 2023, when prices had risen 5.4 percent.Food prices grew 5.7 percent annually in February compared to 4.6 percent in the prior month. Health costs were 4.4 percent more expensive.The average price level of goods and services related to housing rose by 1.5 percent amid an 11.8 percent surge in electricity costs.On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.8 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX