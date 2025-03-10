Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Today, AgiBot launches Genie Operator-1 (GO-1), an innovative generalist embodied foundation model which redefines how robots see, understand, and act in the real world. GO-1 introduces the novel Vision-Language-Latent-Action (ViLLA) framework, combining a Vision-Language Model (VLM) and Mixture of Experts (MoE). The VLM utilizes internet-scale heterogeneous data to establish a solid foundation for scene and object understanding. The MoE consists of two key components: the Latent Planner, which learns from cross-embodiment and human operation data to develop general action understanding, and the Action Expert, which uses over a million real robot demonstrations to achieve high-frequency and dexterous manipulation.

These components work in synergy, providing GO-1's unique capabilities:

Learning from Human Videos

Few-shot Generalization

Cross-Embodiment Adaptation

Continuous Self-Evolution

Paper: https://agibot-world.com/blog/agibot_go1.pdf

AgiBot GO-1 is driving the shift from rigid, task-specific automation to versatile, generalist robotics, unlocking new possibilities across industries-from manufacturing and logistics to services and home automation.





