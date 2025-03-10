US Med-Equip: Hospitals' New Normal Five Years After COVID: Managing Medical Equipment Amid a Record-Breaking Flu Season

The COVID-19 pandemic forced hospitals to rethink everything, including how they manage medical equipment-especially when facing patient surges like the current flu season, which has reached a 15-year high, with more than 33 million reported cases. Now, five years after the pandemic, healthcare providers are using a new approach to help ensure clinicians are prepared with life-saving equipment before they need it most.

With healthcare costs rising and unpredictable patient surges becoming the norm, hospitals are prioritizing flexible, data-driven equipment management strategies to help avoid equipment shortages and budget strains. More hospitals than ever are turning to US Med-Equip's rentals and ASAP Asset Management program, which offers strategic solutions and real-time equipment tracking to help optimize costs, improve care, and better prepare for ongoing and future health crises.

"The COVID-19 crisis underscored the need for scalable approaches to help hospitals ensure they have critical devices when and where they are needed," said Greg Salario, CEO of US Med-Equip. "When every second counts, no clinician wants to risk patient care because they don't have enough equipment."

One healthcare leader in a Northeast hospital recently highlighted the impact of US Med-Equip's support in a firsthand account.

"With the recent surge of Influenza, RSV, and COVID cases, we have had an increase in demand for ventilators and non-invasive BIPAP/CPAP to treat our critical patients. USME's ASAP Asset Management program has been so valuable and has come to our rescue with these cases! It's very much appreciated during this stressful time! The partnership and great teamwork of our two teams have given the best possible care to our patients!"

