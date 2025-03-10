Anzeige
10.03.2025
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Post-AGM Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Post-AGM Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that JAMES SMITH and CLAIRE LONG will provide a live Post AGM Update via Investor Meet Company on 24 Apr 2025, 15:30 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 23 Apr 2025, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/premier-miton-global-renewables-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long

James Smith


