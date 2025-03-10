Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Wagner Reese is pleased to announce that Stephen Wagner, Partner at the firm, has once again been selected for inclusion in the highly regarded Super Lawyers® list for 2024. This honor places Mr. Wagner among the top 5% of attorneys in Indiana, as recognized by his peers for excellence in practice.

Wagner Reese personal injury practice focuses on helping victims of negligence and wrongful conduct-including truck and car accidents, premises liability, negligent security, wrongful death, product liability, jail/prison deaths, civil rights violations, and more. For two decades (2004-2023), Mr. Wagner has consistently been named an Indiana Super Lawyer, and in the years 2018-2023, he was additionally recognized as one of the "Top 50 Personal Injury Attorneys in Indiana." This 2024 Super Lawyers® selection reaffirms Wagner Reese's dedication to excellence, unwavering advocacy, and commitment to seeking justice for the injured.

"It is an honor to be recognized once again by Super Lawyers®," said Mr. Wagner. "Every day, I see firsthand how devastating a serious injury or wrongful death can be for individuals and their families. I'm proud to stand up for them, and this acknowledgment underscores my commitment to helping the 'little guy' achieve justice."

His extensive litigation experience, coupled with his dedication to community and volunteer work, has made him a sought-after speaker and commentator on complex legal issues, such as police brutality, daycare negligence, and fraternity hazing.

"Stephen's continued recognition reflects the caliber of representation Wagner Reese delivers," said Partner Jason Reese. "He exemplifies the passion, skill, and perseverance that define our firm's mission: to fight for victims of negligence and ensure they receive the fair recovery they deserve."

About Wagner Reese

Founded in 1997, Wagner Reese has championed the rights of the injured for more than two decades. Serving clients from offices in Carmel, Champaign, Indianapolis, Evansville, Fort Wayne, and West Lafayette, the team of experienced personal injury attorneys has been honored by peers and industry groups alike, including Super Lawyers®, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, The Best Lawyers in America©, and U.S. News & World Report. They remain dedicated to achieving justice and fair compensation for those affected by negligence, ensuring each client's voice is heard and their case receives the attention it deserves.

For more information about Stephen Wagner's Super Lawyers® recognition or to learn about Wagner Reese's legal services, please visit wagnerreese.com.

