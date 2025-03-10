Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

10 March 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 07 March 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £47.032million Including current year income and expenses £47.228million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 247.85p Including current year income and expenses 248.88p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 249.28p Including current year income and expenses 250.22p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000