New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Luscious Ventures, a publisher based in New York, announced the release of Framed: A Villain's Perspective on Social Media. Written by rogue software engineer Tim O'Hearn, the book explores his role in automating social media "follower" growth, his work in persuasive technology at a startup, and the broader consequences of digital manipulation.





Framed book cover

Drawing from firsthand experience, Framed explores the mechanics behind social media deception, from botnets and fake engagement to shadowbanning and algorithmic bias. The book highlights how a forgotten social media practice laid the foundation for today's internet fame-seeking culture, analyzing the complex relationships between users, platforms, advertisers, and regulators.

"Framed: A Villain's Perspective on Social Media is a collection of shards and shreds and conspiratorial diatribes penned by a fellow who grew up with the internet, became an adept programmer, and mastered the realm of social media while never being employed by Big Tech," says O'Hearn in the book's introduction.

The eBook was released on February 28, 2025 and achieved the "#1 New Release" status on a leading retailer's platform. The book is now available in paperback and Kindle formats.

About Luscious Ventures LLC

Founded in 2021, Luscious Ventures LLC is a New York-based publishing and content production company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243952

SOURCE: Luscious Ventures