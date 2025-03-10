Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Launches the 2025 Team TCS Teachers Contest, Celebrating Educators Through the Power of Running

The program recognizes outstanding teachers and invites them to participate in major races such as the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, and the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE:532540)(NSE:TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, today launched the 2025 Team TCS Teachers contest in North America. Open for applications from March 10 to 31, this initiative celebrates and empowers educators by providing resources both inside and outside the classroom - along with complimentary VIP entry to some of the world's most iconic marathons.

Since its inception, Team TCS Teachers has grown into a vibrant community of passionate educators who embody resilience, leadership, and dedication. The 2025 contest builds upon the momentum of a program that began in 2018, further strengthening TCS' commitment to empowering individuals and communities through technology and sport.

Building on TCS' longstanding commitment to education, technology, and community impact, the program recognizes outstanding teachers and invites them to participate in major races such as the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon, the 2025 TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, and the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Selected teachers will receive VIP entry into one of these races, access to a closed Facebook group of current and past Team TCS Teachers participants-including Susanna Sullivan, the 10th-fastest American women's marathoner in history and a full-time teacher-along with exclusive training support.

Additionally, STEM education resources through flagship programs TCS goITTM and TCS Ignite My Future are made available to all contest applicants and winners.

Megan Wright, Sports Sponsorship Manager, TCS North America said, "At TCS, we believe in the transformative power of technology, education, and movement. Through Team TCS Teachers, we celebrate the educators who inspire not only in the classroom but also in the long run. By supporting teachers in their marathon journey, we hope to amplify their impact and help them achieve their personal and professional goals."

TCS promotes health and fitness by sponsoring 14 major global running events like the TCS New York City Marathon, the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, the Boston Marathon, and the Chicago Marathon. In 2024, runners in TCS sponsored marathons in North America raised $180 million for charity. In addition, TCS donated $500,000 to Rising New York Road Runners, one of NYRR's youth programs. These funds support NYRR's efforts to engage youth from NYC schools by combining activities, short dashes, and races to give kids a fun and rewarding experience designed to build the confidence they need to cross any finish line.

Named by Points of Light as one of America's 50 most community-minded companies for eight years running, TCS donates a portion of every dividend dollar to charity. Employee volunteers have positively impacted more than two million students through TCS STEM education programs. In 2025, TCS was named to the FORTUNE® World's Most Admired Companies list and has been certified a Top Employer in North America by the Top Employers Institute.

How to Enter the 2025 Team TCS Teachers Contest:

Educators across the United States and Canada can apply by submitting their stories of how they integrate running and wellness into their teaching or how they inspire students and communities through sport. Entries will be judged based on their impact, creativity, and commitment to making a difference.

For more details on the 2025 Team TCS Teachers Contest and how to apply, visit the Team TCS Teachers page on TCS.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 607,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

