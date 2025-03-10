DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-March-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 10 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 10 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 193,447 Highest price paid per share: 99.00p Lowest price paid per share: 96.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 98.1476p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 319,483,633 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (319,483,633) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 98.1476p 193,447

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 2044 96.60 08:04:48 00326451328TRLO1 XLON 700 97.40 08:16:40 00326459755TRLO1 XLON 300 97.40 08:17:00 00326459941TRLO1 XLON 200 97.40 08:17:39 00326460499TRLO1 XLON 300 97.40 08:18:11 00326460919TRLO1 XLON 1126 97.40 08:19:03 00326461680TRLO1 XLON 33 97.60 08:25:18 00326466866TRLO1 XLON 149 98.00 08:29:56 00326469855TRLO1 XLON 86 98.00 08:29:56 00326469856TRLO1 XLON 1200 98.00 08:29:56 00326469857TRLO1 XLON 800 98.00 08:34:03 00326474534TRLO1 XLON 284 98.00 08:34:03 00326474535TRLO1 XLON 272 97.60 08:35:02 00326475282TRLO1 XLON 801 97.60 08:35:02 00326475283TRLO1 XLON 1 97.60 08:35:02 00326475284TRLO1 XLON 1072 97.40 08:36:12 00326475938TRLO1 XLON 963 97.40 08:36:20 00326476010TRLO1 XLON 1023 97.60 08:46:05 00326482678TRLO1 XLON 1083 97.60 08:49:57 00326485717TRLO1 XLON 1027 97.40 08:53:20 00326489359TRLO1 XLON 1103 97.80 09:08:35 00326504209TRLO1 XLON 689 97.80 09:15:21 00326511307TRLO1 XLON 388 97.80 09:15:21 00326511308TRLO1 XLON 183 97.80 09:15:21 00326511309TRLO1 XLON 295 98.80 09:30:53 00326525271TRLO1 XLON 1 98.80 09:30:53 00326525272TRLO1 XLON 965 98.80 09:30:53 00326525273TRLO1 XLON 1048 98.80 09:33:01 00326527383TRLO1 XLON 1048 98.60 09:35:33 00326529649TRLO1 XLON 48 98.20 09:44:20 00326536409TRLO1 XLON 532 98.20 09:45:00 00326536829TRLO1 XLON 1090 98.80 09:51:48 00326542115TRLO1 XLON 1111 98.60 09:52:06 00326542377TRLO1 XLON 400 98.80 09:53:29 00326543302TRLO1 XLON 700 98.80 09:53:29 00326543303TRLO1 XLON 632 98.80 09:53:29 00326543304TRLO1 XLON 1930 98.80 09:53:29 00326543305TRLO1 XLON 531 98.80 09:53:29 00326543306TRLO1 XLON 4000 98.80 09:53:29 00326543307TRLO1 XLON 4000 98.80 09:53:29 00326543308TRLO1 XLON 700 98.80 09:53:29 00326543309TRLO1 XLON 3300 98.80 09:53:29 00326543310TRLO1 XLON 835 98.80 09:53:29 00326543311TRLO1 XLON 32 98.80 09:53:36 00326543361TRLO1 XLON 584 98.80 10:01:40 00326546655TRLO1 XLON 690 98.80 10:05:00 00326546721TRLO1 XLON 564 98.80 10:07:40 00326546805TRLO1 XLON 580 98.80 10:09:20 00326546848TRLO1 XLON 570 98.80 10:11:40 00326546972TRLO1 XLON 435 98.80 10:13:20 00326547032TRLO1 XLON 145 98.80 10:13:20 00326547033TRLO1 XLON 14 98.80 10:17:28 00326547116TRLO1 XLON 666 98.80 10:20:00 00326547194TRLO1 XLON 690 99.00 10:27:40 00326547327TRLO1 XLON 393 99.00 10:29:20 00326547430TRLO1 XLON 256 99.00 10:33:20 00326547523TRLO1 XLON 256 98.80 10:36:24 00326547752TRLO1 XLON 827 98.80 10:36:24 00326547753TRLO1 XLON 1082 98.80 10:36:24 00326547754TRLO1 XLON 4000 98.80 10:36:24 00326547749TRLO1 XLON 2665 98.80 10:36:24 00326547750TRLO1 XLON 830 98.80 10:36:24 00326547751TRLO1 XLON 532 98.80 10:38:44 00326547795TRLO1 XLON 1070 98.80 10:39:50 00326547827TRLO1 XLON 2638 98.80 10:39:50 00326547825TRLO1 XLON 1070 98.80 10:39:50 00326547826TRLO1 XLON 622 98.80 10:40:00 00326547837TRLO1 XLON 602 98.80 10:40:09 00326547850TRLO1 XLON 421 98.80 10:40:09 00326547851TRLO1 XLON 2308 98.80 10:40:09 00326547852TRLO1 XLON

