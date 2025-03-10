Anzeige
Montag, 10.03.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
10.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,130 Euro
-0,030
-2,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1201,37019:43
Dow Jones News
10.03.2025 19:03 Uhr
180 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-March-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
10 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               10 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      193,447 
Highest price paid per share:         99.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          96.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 98.1476p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 319,483,633 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (319,483,633) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      98.1476p                    193,447

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
2044              96.60           08:04:48         00326451328TRLO1     XLON 
700              97.40           08:16:40         00326459755TRLO1     XLON 
300              97.40           08:17:00         00326459941TRLO1     XLON 
200              97.40           08:17:39         00326460499TRLO1     XLON 
300              97.40           08:18:11         00326460919TRLO1     XLON 
1126              97.40           08:19:03         00326461680TRLO1     XLON 
33               97.60           08:25:18         00326466866TRLO1     XLON 
149              98.00           08:29:56         00326469855TRLO1     XLON 
86               98.00           08:29:56         00326469856TRLO1     XLON 
1200              98.00           08:29:56         00326469857TRLO1     XLON 
800              98.00           08:34:03         00326474534TRLO1     XLON 
284              98.00           08:34:03         00326474535TRLO1     XLON 
272              97.60           08:35:02         00326475282TRLO1     XLON 
801              97.60           08:35:02         00326475283TRLO1     XLON 
1               97.60           08:35:02         00326475284TRLO1     XLON 
1072              97.40           08:36:12         00326475938TRLO1     XLON 
963              97.40           08:36:20         00326476010TRLO1     XLON 
1023              97.60           08:46:05         00326482678TRLO1     XLON 
1083              97.60           08:49:57         00326485717TRLO1     XLON 
1027              97.40           08:53:20         00326489359TRLO1     XLON 
1103              97.80           09:08:35         00326504209TRLO1     XLON 
689              97.80           09:15:21         00326511307TRLO1     XLON 
388              97.80           09:15:21         00326511308TRLO1     XLON 
183              97.80           09:15:21         00326511309TRLO1     XLON 
295              98.80           09:30:53         00326525271TRLO1     XLON 
1               98.80           09:30:53         00326525272TRLO1     XLON 
965              98.80           09:30:53         00326525273TRLO1     XLON 
1048              98.80           09:33:01         00326527383TRLO1     XLON 
1048              98.60           09:35:33         00326529649TRLO1     XLON 
48               98.20           09:44:20         00326536409TRLO1     XLON 
532              98.20           09:45:00         00326536829TRLO1     XLON 
1090              98.80           09:51:48         00326542115TRLO1     XLON 
1111              98.60           09:52:06         00326542377TRLO1     XLON 
400              98.80           09:53:29         00326543302TRLO1     XLON 
700              98.80           09:53:29         00326543303TRLO1     XLON 
632              98.80           09:53:29         00326543304TRLO1     XLON 
1930              98.80           09:53:29         00326543305TRLO1     XLON 
531              98.80           09:53:29         00326543306TRLO1     XLON 
4000              98.80           09:53:29         00326543307TRLO1     XLON 
4000              98.80           09:53:29         00326543308TRLO1     XLON 
700              98.80           09:53:29         00326543309TRLO1     XLON 
3300              98.80           09:53:29         00326543310TRLO1     XLON 
835              98.80           09:53:29         00326543311TRLO1     XLON 
32               98.80           09:53:36         00326543361TRLO1     XLON 
584              98.80           10:01:40         00326546655TRLO1     XLON 
690              98.80           10:05:00         00326546721TRLO1     XLON 
564              98.80           10:07:40         00326546805TRLO1     XLON 
580              98.80           10:09:20         00326546848TRLO1     XLON 
570              98.80           10:11:40         00326546972TRLO1     XLON 
435              98.80           10:13:20         00326547032TRLO1     XLON 
145              98.80           10:13:20         00326547033TRLO1     XLON 
14               98.80           10:17:28         00326547116TRLO1     XLON 
666              98.80           10:20:00         00326547194TRLO1     XLON 
690              99.00           10:27:40         00326547327TRLO1     XLON 
393              99.00           10:29:20         00326547430TRLO1     XLON 
256              99.00           10:33:20         00326547523TRLO1     XLON 
256              98.80           10:36:24         00326547752TRLO1     XLON 
827              98.80           10:36:24         00326547753TRLO1     XLON 
1082              98.80           10:36:24         00326547754TRLO1     XLON 
4000              98.80           10:36:24         00326547749TRLO1     XLON 
2665              98.80           10:36:24         00326547750TRLO1     XLON 
830              98.80           10:36:24         00326547751TRLO1     XLON 
532              98.80           10:38:44         00326547795TRLO1     XLON 
1070              98.80           10:39:50         00326547827TRLO1     XLON 
2638              98.80           10:39:50         00326547825TRLO1     XLON 
1070              98.80           10:39:50         00326547826TRLO1     XLON 
622              98.80           10:40:00         00326547837TRLO1     XLON 
602              98.80           10:40:09         00326547850TRLO1     XLON 
421              98.80           10:40:09         00326547851TRLO1     XLON 
2308              98.80           10:40:09         00326547852TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2025 13:31 ET (17:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.