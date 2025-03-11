TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 0.8 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 305,521 yen.That missed forecasts for an increase of 3.7 percent and was down from 2.7 percent in December.On a monthly basis, household spending slumped 4.5 percent - agan missing forecasts for a decline of 1.9 percent after rising 2.3 percent in the previous month.The average of monthly income per household stood at 514,877 yen, down 1.1 percent from the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX