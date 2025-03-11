TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Cabinet Office said in Tuesday's second preliminary estimate.That was down from the first estimate for a 0.7 percent increase but still up from 0.3 percent in the three months prior.On an annualized basis, GDP was up 2.2 percent - down from 2.8 percent in the first estimate but up from 1.2 percent in the third quarter.Capital expenditure was up 0.6 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for 0.5 percent after slipping 0.1 percent in the previous quarter.External demand was up 0.7 percent on quarter, while private consumption was flat.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX